iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK & TLK Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUB stock opened at $105.93 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.72 and a fifty-two week high of $106.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.04.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

