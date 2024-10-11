iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . 313,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the previous session’s volume of 126,266 shares.The stock last traded at $59.67 and had previously closed at $59.23.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.34.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.