iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $106.42 and last traded at $106.31, with a volume of 7080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.56.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.72 and its 200-day moving average is $97.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 436.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

