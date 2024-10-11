iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterweight Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,044,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 878.3% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 25,804 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,735,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $64.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.13. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $51.27 and a 1-year high of $66.59.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.