iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.00 and last traded at $48.81, with a volume of 106899 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.45.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.63 and its 200 day moving average is $43.83. The stock has a market cap of $701.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

About iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

