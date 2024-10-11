iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 59.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,590 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,384,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203,276 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,237,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443,351 shares during the period. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,018,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 581.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,177,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,371 shares during the period. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,738,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $23.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

