Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Oct 11th, 2024

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDAGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a growth of 1,175.0% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Iveda Solutions stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Iveda Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $10.16.

Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDAGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Iveda Solutions had a negative net margin of 93.39% and a negative return on equity of 66.09%. The business had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter.

Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States, Egypt, and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications.

