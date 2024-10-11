IXICO (LON:IXI) Shares Down 6.6% – What’s Next?

IXICO plc (LON:IXI – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.25 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.25 ($0.12). 52,104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 68,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.90 ($0.13).

IXICO Trading Down 6.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £4.47 million, a PE ratio of -231.25, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Insider Activity at IXICO

In related news, insider Mark Warne purchased 26,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £2,373.30 ($3,106.01). 30.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IXICO Company Profile

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its services include collection, analysis, management, and reporting on data generated in the course of a clinical study. The company’s technologies comprise Assessa, an online digital platform for clinics; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, quality control, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

