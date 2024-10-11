Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and traded as high as $1.30. Jaguar Health shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 78,222 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($2.84). The firm had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 350.18% and a negative return on equity of 412.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jaguar Health, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jaguar Health stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc owned about 0.51% of Jaguar Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing plant-based prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It focuses on developing and commercializing prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals; and human products.

