Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target to $44.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DAR. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup raised Darling Ingredients from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.56.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $36.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average of $39.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $32.67 and a twelve month high of $51.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 6.04%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Day acquired 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,684.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,337.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,661,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,236,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,445,000 after buying an additional 1,800,809 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $88,885,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 55.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,562,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,683,000 after buying an additional 554,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 14.0% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,829,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,725,000 after buying an additional 470,170 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

