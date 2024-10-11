Jeffrey Terry Green Sells 200,000 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $22,592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,530,107.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $22,460,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $22,108,000.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $21,736,000.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $21,894,000.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total value of $29,533,301.80.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 135,922 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $14,097,829.84.

Trade Desk Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ TTD opened at $115.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.86. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $116.59. The stock has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 119.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

