Jeffrey Terry Green Sells 200,000 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $22,592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,530,107.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 7th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $22,460,000.00.
- On Wednesday, September 25th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $22,108,000.00.
- On Monday, September 23rd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $21,736,000.00.
- On Friday, September 20th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $21,894,000.00.
- On Monday, August 26th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total value of $29,533,301.80.
- On Thursday, August 22nd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 135,922 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $14,097,829.84.
NASDAQ TTD opened at $115.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.86. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $116.59. The stock has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.48.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.47.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 119.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
