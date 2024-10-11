Jeremy Cox Sells 7,770 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $163,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,771 shares in the company, valued at $163,191. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of HPE stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.86.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.36.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,853,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,869,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777,901 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,953.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,189,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,925,000 after purchasing an additional 23,035,594 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,871,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,507,000 after purchasing an additional 822,722 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,939,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,602,000 after buying an additional 617,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,483,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,776,000 after buying an additional 237,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

