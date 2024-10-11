Jessup Wealth Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the quarter. Equitable makes up 2.5% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Equitable were worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 4.0% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 53.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 910,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,278,000 after buying an additional 315,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 168.4% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 13,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $429,564.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,775.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,321 shares in the company, valued at $819,596.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $429,564.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,775.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,469 shares of company stock worth $3,067,434. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQH traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $43.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.83 and a 200-day moving average of $40.19. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. Equitable had a return on equity of 87.49% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equitable’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

