Jessup Wealth Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,781 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.6% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in Visa by 970.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $277.45. 806,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,108,835. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $228.03 and a one year high of $293.07. The company has a market capitalization of $505.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.75.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.25%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. William Blair upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.04.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

