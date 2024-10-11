Jessup Wealth Management Inc Purchases Shares of 8,178 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,636,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $501,184,000 after acquiring an additional 276,287 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 28.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $493,907,000 after buying an additional 1,866,925 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,946,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,160 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,166,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $183,789,000 after acquiring an additional 409,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,046,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $176,789,000 after acquiring an additional 146,643 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of PYPL traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,912,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,808,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $82.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.02. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair raised shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.47.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

