Jessup Wealth Management Inc Sells 2,628 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 4.0% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,109,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,746,000 after purchasing an additional 68,342 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $206,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.64. 5,488,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,752,604. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $228.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.59.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

