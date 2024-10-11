Jessup Wealth Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 278.2% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,619,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 417,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,486,000 after purchasing an additional 116,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $979.29.

LLY stock traded up $9.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $920.34. 454,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,000,219. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $547.61 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $908.28 and its 200-day moving average is $851.21. The company has a market cap of $874.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

