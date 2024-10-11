JGP Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 538,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $124,543,000 after buying an additional 30,588 shares in the last quarter. Georgetown University raised its position in Danaher by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Georgetown University now owns 36,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,548 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,628,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Danaher by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,757,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,876,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR stock traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,652. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $195.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.97.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 19.18%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.12.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,566,486.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,435,240. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

