JGP Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,371,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,051,096,000 after buying an additional 502,776 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 14,228,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after purchasing an additional 43,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,312,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,841 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,376,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,364,000 after acquiring an additional 325,374 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,478,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,295,000 after acquiring an additional 271,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 3.0 %

USB traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,856,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,216,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $47.31. The company has a market cap of $72.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.50.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on U.S. Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.