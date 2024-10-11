JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Cadence Bank raised its position in shares of Copart by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 31,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Copart by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 61,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in Copart by 4.0% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 5,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 2.9% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 1.3% in the third quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 15,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485,267. The firm has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $58.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.43.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

