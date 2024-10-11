JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,035 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $10,394,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 332.2% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fortinet from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fortinet from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.64.

Fortinet Price Performance

Fortinet stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,300,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,570,788. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.07. The company has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $83.04.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,160.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $1,731,010.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,842,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,434,657.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,210 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,801 over the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

