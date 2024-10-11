JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $14.84 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

JGP Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.9% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Plc bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $303,065,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in NextEra Energy by 8,447.5% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 400.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,812,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 57.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,831,000 after buying an additional 2,163,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 962.8% during the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 1,514,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,240,000 after buying an additional 1,371,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $81.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,952,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,810,952. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $167.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Barclays lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

