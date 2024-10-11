JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $9.45 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

JGP Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,197 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 15,398 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Comcast by 25,881.7% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,850,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $470,391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,809,231 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Comcast by 41.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,214,512,000 after buying an additional 8,243,302 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 115,703,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,015,737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929,963 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Comcast by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,542,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $457,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 92.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,722,620 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $339,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182,525 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.55.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.19. 2,712,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,696,645. The company has a market cap of $159.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average of $39.51.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.98%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.