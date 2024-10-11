JGP Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 2.4% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $18,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,051,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,891,000 after acquiring an additional 291,769 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 457,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,163,000 after purchasing an additional 276,200 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,351,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,962,000 after buying an additional 262,654 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5,419.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 259,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,277,000 after buying an additional 254,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,500,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,335,000 after acquiring an additional 223,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock traded up $5.23 on Friday, hitting $188.60. The company had a trading volume of 354,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,625. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.86. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $189.17. The firm has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PNC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $219,424.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,153 shares in the company, valued at $99,315,570.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $219,424.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,315,570.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,420 shares of company stock worth $4,212,785. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.