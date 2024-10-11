JGP Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises approximately 1.4% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $65,747,000. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 242.3% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 341,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,888,000 after acquiring an additional 241,618 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 30.7% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 767,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,926,000 after acquiring an additional 180,458 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 475,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,666,000 after acquiring an additional 149,210 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,527,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,998,000 after purchasing an additional 133,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.22.

NYSE:ITW traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $260.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,473. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.50 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

