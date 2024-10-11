JGP Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,201 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1,467.5% during the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 47,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 44,846 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,643,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 135,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,789,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 3,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa America raised shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,586,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,275,037. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $91.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.42. The firm has a market cap of $114.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 94.59%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

