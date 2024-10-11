JGP Wealth Management LLC Sells 303 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

JGP Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,153.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $941,153.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $102.77. 220,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,708. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $104.80. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.90.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.30.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

