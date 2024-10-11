John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.67 and last traded at $69.67, with a volume of 3476 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.24.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $950.53 million, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.43.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $399,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

