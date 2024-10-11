JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $95.53 and last traded at $95.52, with a volume of 9692 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.14.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBMC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 102,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 28,518 shares during the last quarter.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

