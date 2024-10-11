JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Price Target to $32.00

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s current price.

CENTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $28.88. 15,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,851. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.39. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.72. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $996.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Garden & Pet

In other news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,486 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $48,740.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,370.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman William E. Brown sold 60,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $2,012,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,125,773 shares in the company, valued at $37,758,426.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,986 shares of company stock worth $2,146,841 in the last quarter. 20.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 503.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 3,558.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

