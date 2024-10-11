JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.01 and last traded at $66.01, with a volume of 38354 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.61.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $871.36 million, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.68.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,305,000 after acquiring an additional 78,971 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 41,630 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 3,006.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 941,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,731,000 after purchasing an additional 186,867 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

