JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 170.9% from the September 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.68. The company had a trading volume of 28,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,337. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.63. The company has a market cap of $870.84 million, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.27 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68.

Get JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 3,006.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period.

About JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.