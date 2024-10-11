JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $63.13 and last traded at $63.13, with a volume of 117208 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.69.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JGLO. TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $103,000.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

