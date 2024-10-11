JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 61.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,078 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,216,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,261 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,473,000 after acquiring an additional 174,473 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,389,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,587,000 after acquiring an additional 493,420 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,242,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,476,000 after purchasing an additional 105,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,795,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,637,000 after purchasing an additional 292,808 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $54.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.77. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $56.18. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.551 dividend. This represents a $6.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

