K2 Gold (CVE:KTO) Shares Up 5% – Here’s What Happened

K2 Gold Co. (CVE:KTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 38,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 64,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
K2 Gold Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.39 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.11.
K2 Gold Company Profile
K2 Gold Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold exploration projects in Canada and the United States. It also explores for silver metal. The company's flagship property is the Mojave Gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,780 hectares located in California.
