Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) and SRIVARU (NASDAQ:SVMH) Critical Contrast

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) and SRIVARU (NASDAQ:SVMH) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.7% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of SRIVARU shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of SRIVARU shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kandi Technologies Group and SRIVARU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kandi Technologies Group -0.98% -0.31% -0.25% SRIVARU N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kandi Technologies Group $124.61 million 1.14 $10,000.00 $0.03 54.33 SRIVARU $42,538.00 67.92 -$11.43 million N/A N/A

This table compares Kandi Technologies Group and SRIVARU”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kandi Technologies Group has higher revenue and earnings than SRIVARU.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and SRIVARU, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kandi Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SRIVARU 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Kandi Technologies Group has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SRIVARU has a beta of -0.97, meaning that its share price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SRIVARU beats Kandi Technologies Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and battery packs and smart battery swap system. The company was formerly known as Kandi Technologies, Corp. and changed its name to Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. in December 2012. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Jinhua, the People's Republic of China.

About SRIVARU

Mobiv Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mobiv Acquisition Corp is based in Newark, Delaware.

