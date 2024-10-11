Karoon Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:KRNGF) Short Interest Update

Karoon Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:KRNGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,053,200 shares, a growth of 570.3% from the September 15th total of 604,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Karoon Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS KRNGF remained flat at $1.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17. Karoon Energy has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $1.64.

Get Karoon Energy alerts:

About Karoon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Karoon Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Brazil, the United States, and Australia. It holds 100% interest in the Santos Basin located in the Sáo Paulo, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Karoon Gas Australia Ltd and changed its name to Karoon Energy Ltd in December 2018.

Receive News & Ratings for Karoon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karoon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.