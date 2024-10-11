Karoon Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:KRNGF) Short Interest Update

Karoon Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:KRNGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,053,200 shares, a growth of 570.3% from the September 15th total of 604,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Karoon Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS KRNGF remained flat at $1.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17. Karoon Energy has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $1.64.
About Karoon Energy
