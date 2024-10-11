Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management Invests $210,000 in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Ameren by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Ameren by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Ameren by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ameren news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $131,923.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,758.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEE opened at $85.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $88.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.63%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEE. Argus raised shares of Ameren to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ameren from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ameren from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.70.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

