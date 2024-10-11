Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management Sells 3,922 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,922 shares during the period. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547,414 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,964 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 376.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,367,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,371 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,242,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,427,000 after purchasing an additional 826,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 266.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 807,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,818,000 after buying an additional 586,781 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $93.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.65. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $99.58. The company has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

