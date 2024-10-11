KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Raised to $143.00 at Morgan Stanley

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $143.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a buy rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.00.

KKR stock opened at $133.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.72 and a twelve month high of $135.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.91. The stock has a market cap of $118.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,342,742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,134,363 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $217,004,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,207,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,670,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,452,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,782 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

