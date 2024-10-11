KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Bain Capital Public Equity LP acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,407,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,286,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $926,000. Finally, Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

NYSE:KKR opened at $133.14 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $135.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

