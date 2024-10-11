KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Cut to $675.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Susquehanna from $680.00 to $675.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 15.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KLAC. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on KLA from $960.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.57.

Shares of KLAC opened at $797.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $768.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $762.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15. KLA has a twelve month low of $452.01 and a twelve month high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA will post 29.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total value of $1,702,815.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,876.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total value of $1,702,815.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,298 shares in the company, valued at $6,063,876.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,873 shares of company stock worth $14,532,193 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of KLA by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 69,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 204.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

