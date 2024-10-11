KLA’s (KLAC) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $925.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on KLA from $960.00 to $900.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $804.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $797.98 on Tuesday. KLA has a 12 month low of $452.01 and a 12 month high of $896.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $768.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $762.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. KLA’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,473.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total value of $1,702,815.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,063,876.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,873 shares of company stock valued at $14,532,193. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in KLA by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 2,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

