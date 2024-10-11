Knowles (NYSE:KN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Knowles from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

KN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.32. 4,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,687. Knowles has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $19.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $120,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,112.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 12,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $217,490.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,051.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $120,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,112.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,748 shares of company stock worth $530,948. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Knowles by 20.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Knowles by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Knowles by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 22,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 6.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

