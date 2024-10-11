Komodo (KMD) Price Reaches $0.26 on Top Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 11th. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $35.48 million and $1.14 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00057627 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00035342 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00013349 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000271 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,514,174 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

