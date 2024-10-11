Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and traded as high as $4.30. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 3,211 shares traded.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Up 3.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke KPN had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke KPN will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.