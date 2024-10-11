Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNYGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the September 15th total of 280,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 312,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of KKPNY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,674. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average of $3.85. Koninklijke KPN has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $4.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

