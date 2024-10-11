K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Short Interest Update

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
K+S Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.5 %
OTCMKTS KPLUY traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.87. 5,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,875. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.71.
About K+S Aktiengesellschaft
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than K+S Aktiengesellschaft
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.