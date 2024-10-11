Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.78 and last traded at $51.99, with a volume of 9468 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.59.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Kuehne + Nagel International to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.
Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $6.68 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Kuehne + Nagel International AG will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It offers less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, and flexible container shipping solutions.
