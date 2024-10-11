Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.71.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KYTX shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kyverna Therapeutics from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, RODMAN&RENSHAW raised shares of Kyverna Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ KYTX opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.46. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $35.06.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Kyverna Therapeutics will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KYTX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 69.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 55.8% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

